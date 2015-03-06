Preview: Suns at Nets

The Phoenix Suns look to build off their win over the Orlando Magic when they continue their Eastern road swing against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. The Suns had dropped two straight before posting a much-needed 105-100 victory over the Magic to stay close to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Phoenix has dropped 10 of its last 14 games and hopes to turn its fortunes around by winning in Brooklyn for the first time since Feb. 28, 2011.

The Nets look to regroup after a 115-91 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, which caused them to tumble out of the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn opened up a five-game homestand with a 110-108 win over the Golden State Warriors but couldn’t bring the same intensity on Wednesday and squandered an opportunity to earn the all-important tiebreaker over the Hornets. Brooklyn has taken four of its last six games against Western Conference opponents and hopes to beat the Suns for the sixth time in seven tries.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE SUNS (32-30): Brandon Knight scored 28 points - the most since being traded to Phoenix on Feb. 19 - and handed out seven assists while Markieff Morris added 23 points in the win over Orlando. “It’s going to take some time for me to be comfortable and really be myself,” Knight told reporters. “I‘m looking forward to the process.” P.J. Tucker continued his stellar play by scoring all 19 of his points in the second half to finish in double figures for the eighth time in his last nine outings.

ABOUT THE NETS (25-34): Deron Williams led the way with 12 points and six assists while Mason Plumlee and Bojan Bogdanovic added 11 apiece in the setback to Charlotte. Joe Johnson, Brook Lopez and Jarrett Jack went a combined 7-of-26 from the floor as Brooklyn shot 39.8 percent versus the Hornets. “I could say we had a little bit of a hangover from the Golden State game but I’d be lying,” Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins told reporters.“They came out here and beat us in every facet of the game.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Two of the last four meetings have been decided by two points.

2. The Suns have lost three of their last four games against Eastern Conference opponents.

3. The Nets are 11-16 at home but have won three of their last four at Barclays Center.

PREDICTION: Suns 104, Nets 101