Lopez leads Nets past Suns

NEW YORK -- It might have taken more than a month and 18 games, but the Brooklyn Nets just might be finding themselves at the perfect time.

“We have a lot more faith in each other and we trust each other,” said center Brook Lopez, who scored 23 points to spearhead the Nets’ fourth straight home victory and second straight overall -- a 94-91 come-from-behind victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at the Barclays Center.

“We’re getting more and more confident each game,” said Lopez, who scored 13 of his points in the first half, then watched as reserves such as guards Shane Larkin and Wayne Ellington make key plays down the stretch. “We were very fortunate to have everyone contribute, people like Shane and Wayne, who were so big for us. We’re seeing the results now in the form of wins.”

The win was the second straight for the Nets (5-13), the first time this season that they won consecutive games. They trailed by nine in the opening stages of the fourth quarter.

The loss was the fifth in six games for the Suns (8-10).

Related Coverage Preview: Suns at Nets

Larkin and Ellington, each of whom scored 11 points off the bench, made key shots and plays down the stretch to secure the win.

“We’re just going out and doing what we’re supposed to do, providing energy,” said Larkin, who also tied a career high with eight assists. “We’re making the most of our time allowed on the floor.”

Larkin made a big defensive play on Brandon Knight, knocking the ball away in the closing seconds with the Suns desperately looking for a 3-pointer to tie the game. The Suns didn’t get a shot off as the buzzer sounded. Knight was the game’s high scorer with 26 points.

“We knew that they needed a three, so we just had to make the play and get a good stop,” Larkin said.

Ellington contributed for the second straight game. He had 12 in the win over Detroit on Sunday night.

“I think we’re all gaining confidence together being out there,” said Ellington, who was part of the Nets’ bench that outscored the Suns’ reserves 35-20. “The more time you spend out there, the better you’ll play. I thought we still had a chance after falling behind (by nine, 81-72). All we had to do was get on a run and go.”

The Nets used an 18-4 run in the fourth quarter to take over the game. Larkin scored six points and Ellington five during that stretch.

In the final minutes, the Nets received clutch jumpers from forwards Joe Johnson and Thaddeus Young, both of whom struggled mightily all night long. Johnson, who had nine points, made just his fourth field goal with 1:32 left and Young, who connected on just 3-of-14 from the floor, drained a long jumper from the right side with 1:03 left to make the score 94-89.

Besides Knight, guard Eric Bledsoe added 17 points and center Alex Len had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Phoenix.

Suns coach Jeff Hornacek gave the Nets credit for closing out the win.

“We had the lead and Lionel went with Shane Larkin and Wayne Ellington and it hurt us,” Hornacek said. “Shane scored a bunch right in a row. Ellington got them right back into the game. Brooklyn made the comeback and we couldn’t do anything to stop it. We just couldn’t score in the fourth quarter.”

The Nets outscored the Suns, 24-18, in the final period to seal the win.

“We’re starting to trust each other more and more,” Hollins said. “I told them, ‘Just believe in yourselves and good things will happen.’ This is the NBA. It’s so whacky. When you make shots, it makes your defense look better. The only way you can win is if your players make shots. I‘m happy for Wayne and Shane. I think everyone’s energy picked up when they were on the floor.”

NOTES: Suns F Mirza Teletovic returned to Brooklyn for the first time since the Nets decided not to re-sign him in the offseason. Teletovic, who played three years with the Nets. ... Suns C Tyson Chandler is still hobbled by a right hamstring strain and did not play Tuesday. ... Nets F Andrea Bargnani was out with a tight left hamstring. His return is unknown. ... Nets coach Lionel Hollins was asked if the Suns’ wide-open style of offense was becoming a trend. “You saw it when the (Boston) Celtics had Bill Russell and four other guys,” Hollins said. “It’s nothing new in this game. Your personnel forces you to play in a certain way. Not all are successful. If you have four or five guys who can shoot the ball from outside, then you spread the court and shoot the 3.” ... Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Jr. was spotted, seated in the front row.