Preview: Suns at Nuggets

Both the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets hit All-Star Weekend in need of a break, thanks to rough runs in their recent schedules. With the festivities in New Orleans now in the past, each team looks to get back on track as they meet in Denver to kick off the stretch run Tuesday. Denver, which lost four straight to end the first half, has been decimated by injuries and as guard Randy Foye told the Denver Post, “The break... It’s time to rest.”

Phoenix has lost three of its last four following a five-game winning streak and opens the second half in a virtual tie with Golden State for seventh place in the Western Conference, 1/2 game behind sixth place Dallas. Suns forward Channing Frye says the team knows the last two months of the regular season will only get tougher as Phoenix tries to qualify for the playoffs. “We try to tell (younger teammates),” Frye told the Arizona Republic, “(opponents) are going to know everything about you so it’s your job to continue to evolve as a player.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE SUNS (30-21): Phoenix is hopeful that point guard Eric Bledsoe will return before the end of the season after knee surgery a little over a month ago. Bledsoe, who has been taking shots and running on the treadmill of late, is “progressing as expected,” according to President of Basketball Operations Lon Babby, and coach Jeff Hornacek is staying cautiously optimistic of a return. “Every day they are doing a little bit more,” Hornacek said. “If he comes back, that’s going to be great. If he doesn‘t, we know we’re going to have him for multiple years so we don’t want to (take a chance).”

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (24-27): Denver’s injury list expanded as the first half drew to a close - particularly in the backcourt - and with Ty Lawson (rib) out for the time being and Nate Robinson (knee) gone for the season, reinstating the banished Andre Miller could be a short-term answer. Miller hasn’t played since a Dec. 30 spat with coach Brian Shaw but, according to CBSSports.com, Nuggets officials worked out the 37-year-old during the All-Star break and are considering bringing him back. Miller was averaging 5.9 points, 3.3 assists and 19 minutes through 30 games before being jettisoned.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix has won its last three meetings against Denver but is 1-5 in the last six games as the road team in the head-to-head series.

2. Denver C JaVale McGee, out since Nov. 8, is expected to decide by March 1 whether or not to have surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left tibia, which would end his season.

3. Suns C Miles Plumlee participated in All-Star Weekend’s Rising Stars Challenge and registered four points and three rebounds in 15 minutes for Team Hill, which bested Team Webber 142-136.

PREDICTION: Suns 117, Nuggets 101