Preview: Suns at Nuggets

It is early in the season but both the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are reeling in the wrong direction. Each team has won just three games and the Nuggets will be aiming to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Suns on Wednesday.

Denver is allowing an average of 112.8 points during its skid and will try to turn things around on a four-game homestand. The Nuggets can get back into the mix during a stretch in which seven of their nine games are at home. Phoenix dropped its last two games while allowing an average of 127.5 points. Sunday's 133-120 loss to the Golden State Warriors came in the opener of a six-game road excursion that ends Nov. 23 in Orlando.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE SUNS (3-8): The emergence of small forward T.J. Warren has been a bright spot for Phoenix and the third-year pro is averaging 20 points, five rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. He has five 20-point outings while scoring in double digits in every game and is vastly improved defensively, and displayed it again with four steals in Sunday's loss to the Warriors. "It's just being out there and experiencing it and knowing what guys want to do," Warren told reporters. "Just pressure them and get in their space. Just try to make them feel uncomfortable. I feel like I'm learning every time I'm out there playing a lot of minutes."

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (3-7): Starting shooting guard Gary Harris (ankle) could miss his second straight game while rookie Jamal Murray took advantage of his absence in Sunday's 112-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray played 28 minutes off the bench and scored a season-high 19 points - 14 coming in the fourth quarter - and drained five 3-point baskets. "I was getting worried missing them early," Murray told reporters. "I was so wide open and I wasn't hitting them so I wanted to make up for that."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams split last season's four meetings.

2. Phoenix C Tyson Chandler is expected to play after missing the past four games following his mother's death due to cancer.

3. Denver PG Emmanuel Mudiay is just 13-of-45 from the field over the past three games.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 124, Suns 121