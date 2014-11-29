Nuggets break Suns’ grip

DENVER -- The Phoenix Suns have owned the Denver Nuggets for more than a season.

On Friday night, the Nuggets fought back in a big way.

Guard Arron Afflalo scored 22 points, guard Ty Lawson had 11 points and 10 assists and the Nuggets routed Phoenix 122-97 to end a five-game skid against the Suns.

Forward J.J. Hickson had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets, who had seven players score in double figures.

“This is a team that hits tough shots against us every time we play them since I’ve been here,” Hickson said. “Tonight was a night we said, ‘There’s no way this team’s beating us.'”

It was the Nuggets’ first win against Phoenix since a 118-98 win in Denver on April 17, 2013.

Related Coverage Preview: Suns at Nuggets

Guard Eric Bledsoe had 16 points for Phoenix, which suffered its worst loss since losing by 27 at Utah in the second game of the season.

“This wasn’t a very good one,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. “Those guys were more aggressive tonight. They knew we had beaten them several times and they wanted to prove they could beat us.”

It was Denver’s fourth straight home win and sixth in seven games overall. Since allowing 130 points to Portland two weeks ago, the Nuggets (8-8) have clamped down on teams to get back to .500.

On Friday, they held the Suns to 38.8 percent shooting from the field two days after they hit on 51.1 percent of their shots in a home win over Denver.

“Once again, we keep a team under 100 points, we win the game,” Nuggets coach Brian Shaw said. “And to the same team we gave up 120 points to two nights ago. We came out with the defensive focus that we needed.”

The Nuggets wanted to slow the game down, an unusual strategy for a team that loves to run. But Phoenix (10-7) used its fast-paced game Wednesday, so the Nuggets became more deliberate.

It paid off. Denver took control with a 15-4 run late in the first quarter and extended it to as much as 22 in the second. Phoenix got within 14 on a couple of occasions, but the Nuggets, behind a balanced scoring attack, pushed the lead to 66-47 at the half.

“We couldn’t find the rhythm,” Phoenix guard Goran Dragic said. “We were just off. Early, we couldn’t get into our system. They were aggressive, they were pushing us around and we were catching the ball way up top and not in the right spot.”

Two free throws by Afflalo and a jumper by Lawson gave Denver a 97-66 lead late in the third quarter, its biggest of the game.

Denver had a big advantage on the glass that helped control the Suns’ high-octane offense. The Nuggets outrebounded Phoenix 33-15 in the first half and 58-34 for the game.

“We were soft to rebounds,” Hornacek said. “I told our guys, ‘If you get away with pushing in the back then go ahead.’ That’s what they were doing and when no one was cracking anybody to get them out of there.”

Not even forward Gerald Green, called “a Nuggets killer” by Shaw, could rescue the Suns. He came into the game averaging 20 points on 49.2 percent shooting from the field in his last five games against Denver. He was also hitting 47.6 percent of his 3-pointers. He finished with 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Green hit two of his first four shots but was held in check by rookie guard Gary Harris.

“Early on, it looked like Gerald Green was going to get going again, but Gary Harris was ready to go,” Shaw said. “He came in and knocked down shots, and I thought he did a good job with his energy on Gerald Green.”

NOTES: Phoenix PG Isaiah Thomas (right ankle bruise) sat out for the second straight game. He is close to returning. ... Nuggets C JaVale McGee missed his third straight game with soreness in his left tibia. McGee missed all but five games last season with a stress fracture in that bone but coach Brian Shaw said the team just wants the injury to calm down before he plays again. ... The Suns’ 10-6 start is their best through 16 games since 2009-10, when they went 13-3. ... Denver F Darrell Arthur played 17 minutes Wednesday after missing the second half Tuesday with knee soreness.