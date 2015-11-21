Knight helps Suns burn Nuggets

DENVER -- Brandon Knight got a scare when he sprained his left ankle late in the first half.

The guard shook off the injury and turned the Pepsi Center into a house of horrors for the Denver Nuggets.

Knight scored 17 of his career-high 38 points in the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Suns rallied from 17 down in the second half to beat Denver 114-107 on Friday night.

Knight also grabbed 11 rebounds in his best game of the season despite injuring his ankle with 3:17 left in the first half.

“When you sprain your ankle you never really know how bad it will be,” said Knight, who is averaging 30.3 points, 10 rebounds and 8.3 assists in his last three games. “I had surgery on the same ankle this summer so that’s why I was a little scared. I was able to come back and tape it up.”

It turned out to be painful for the Nuggets, who blew their biggest halftime lead of the season.

“To lose that game the way we lost it is unacceptable,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We guarded nobody in the second half.”

The collapse had far more meaning than one game. After watching his team allow Phoenix to shoot 10-for-15 from 3-point range in the second half, Malone called out unnamed players for lack of effort.

“We have some guys on this team who pick and choose when they play hard,” he said. “Those guys aren’t going to play. Either you play with effort or you don’t play. I didn’t like the effort from a bunch of our guys tonight. I told them you play hard or you’re going to sit. I don’t care who you are.”

Guard Eric Bledsoe had 22 points and forward Mirza Teletovic had 15 off the bench for the Suns.

Guards Emmanuel Mudiay (26 points) and Gary Harris (20) had career highs for the Nuggets (6-7), who fell to 3-3 at home. Forward Danilo Gallinari had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Phoenix (7-5), down 88-83, scored 11 straight points to take its first lead since the first quarter. Forward Jon Leuer and Knight had 3-pointers and Teletovic’s tip-in made it 94-88.

Teletovic and Knight hit back-to-back 3-pointers after Harris’ layup cut it to four to put the Suns ahead 102-92.

After five straight points by the Nuggets, Knight scored five points and guard Ronnie Price hit a corner 3-pointer to give the Suns their biggest lead at 110-99.

“Eric and Brandon carried us to a win,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said.

Harris answered with a corner 3-pointer of his own and Mudiay’s drive made it 110-104 with 1:34 remaining.

Denver had a chance to make it a one-possession game but missed three free throws in the final minute. Knight capped the comeback with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to set a career scoring high.

“That was tough,” Harris said. “We came in with a great lead at half but we didn’t take care of things on the defensive end. They got hot and we couldn’t stop them.”

Denver led 63-49 at halftime and by as many as 17 early in the third quarter before Phoenix got back in it. Bledsoe scored 14 points in the quarter that ended with an 11-4 Suns run to make it an 84-80 game entering the fourth.

The Nuggets used a 20-0 run that spanned the first and second quarters to a 31-17 lead. Forward Will Barton scored seven of his 14 points during the run to pace the Nuggets.

The Suns, who shot 44 percent from the field and had 12 turnovers in the first half, missed five shots and coughed it up three times to aid Denver’s surge.

“We jumped the guys a little bit, said, ‘Look, are you going to play or not? You guys have to make a decision,'” Hornacek said. “It’s only 14 points. That’s not a lot in an NBA game.”

NOTES: Nuggets C Joffrey Lauvergne (low back strain) continues to sit. Lauvergne missed the last 10 games but is getting closer to returning. ... Friday’s game was just fourth road game of the season for the Suns. That is changing. Starting with the Nuggets, Phoenix plays eight of its next 10 on the road. ... Denver F Wilson Chandler, out for the season after right hip surgery Monday, is still active in the community. He is handing out turkey dinners to needy families on Saturday. ... Suns C Tyson Chandler is seventh among active players in rebounds and 55th in NBA history.