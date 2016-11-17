Chandler leads Nuggets past Suns

DENVER -- Michael Malone didn't have Wilson Chandler in his first season coaching the Denver Nuggets.

He has him this year, and he rode the veteran forward to a much-needed win.

Chandler posted season highs of 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 120-104 Wednesday night for their first home victory.

Kenneth Faried also had season highs in points (20) and rebounds (15) for Denver.

Chandler missed all of last season with a hip injury that required surgery in the preseason. The Nuggets missed his defensive presence and the offense he provides off the bench, qualities on display Wednesday.

"I probably played him too many minutes, but we needed to get a win," Malone said. "Wilson's a helluva player, he's playing at a very high level, and I'm happy he's healthy.

The Nuggets (4-7) lost their first three games at home and four straight overall before Wednesday. They started fast against the Suns (3-9) and never relinquished the lead.

Brandon Knight came off the bench to lead Phoenix with a season-high 32 points, and Devin Booker scored 24 before getting ejected after picking up his second technical in the final minute.

Phoenix center Tyson Chandler returned after missing the past four games due to the death of his mother. He had five points and five rebounds in 20 minutes.

Knight wasn't happy despite providing a spark off the bench.

"It doesn't really matter; we're 3-9, and our goal is to be a playoff team," he said after the Suns' third straight loss. "We've got a lot of bigger issues as a team that we've got to figure out. We've got to continue to be a family and trust each other and find a way to get stops and not give up so many easy baskets. If we can get stops and not give up 110, 115, 120, it'll make our lives a lot easier."

Denver held the high-scoring Phoenix offense in check in the first half. The Suns came in fifth in the NBA in points per game but were 17 of 42 (40.5 percent) from the field before intermission, struggling to find much against the Nuggets' suddenly stingy defense.

Wilson Chandler had 13 points in the second quarter when the Nuggets expanded their lead to 19 at one point. He scored eight points in a span of 1:54 to help Denver go from eight up to 47-34 midway through the period.

"I just wanted to go out and play hard to give us a chance to win," Wilson Chandler said. "I didn't know it was going to be 28 and 11."

Denver stretched its lead to 20 in the third quarter before Phoenix crawled back into it. The Suns cut the deficit to 13 entering the fourth and got within 100-93 on Jared Dudley's 3-pointer with 6:18 left.

Phoenix had a chance to get closer, but Faried stole the ball from Eric Bledsoe, which led to a three-point play for Emmanuel Mudiay.

Faried is averaging 18.7 points and 12.3 rebounds since returning to the starting lineup against Detroit on Saturday.

"That's my spot. That's my spot. I don't like people taking my spot," Faried said. "I didn't take kindly to that. Coach knew that, my teammates knew that, I was outspoken about it. I was really upset, but I wanted it and I worked for it."

The Suns had one last rally to get within nine, but Jameer Nelson scored on a layup, Danilo Gallinari drained two free throws and Mudiay hit a baseline floater to give Denver a 111-98 lead with 2:18 left.

"Being down for the entire game and trying to fight back is not easy, especially when you're playing against a team that's continuously gaining confidence and momentum," Knight said.

Gallinari finished with 18 points, and Nelson had 17. Mudiay had 15 points, six assists and five rebounds and no turnovers after averaging 4.6 giveaways a game coming in.

"I don't go in there saying I want to turn the ball over," Mudiay said. "If it happens, it happens."

NOTES: The Nuggets signed F Alonzo Gee on Wednesday, a day after waiving Jarnell Stokes, and Gee played four scoreless minutes. Gee has played for six teams in his seven seasons, including 39 games for Denver in 2014-15. ... Phoenix rookie F Dragan Bender turns 19 on Thursday. ... With G Gary Harris (foot) and G Will Barton (sprained ankle) out, veteran Jameer Nelson started his second game of the season. He teamed with Emmanuel Mudiay in the backcourt. Harris is expected to miss up to four weeks. Barton has missed eight games but is getting closer to returning.