Preview: Suns at Pacers

Phoenix will try to clinch a winning record on its longest road trip of the season when it visits Indiana on Saturday night. The Suns had no problem improving to 3-1 on the six-game voyage with a 122-96 rout of woeful Philadelphia on Friday, riding a slump-busting performance from leading scorer Isaiah Thomas. The third-year pro, who was 8-for-36 from the floor over his previous four games, made his first five shots and scored 23 points in the rout of the 76ers.

The Pacers have had two full days off to bask in the glow of a buzzer-beating 88-86 win over Charlotte on Wednesday, their second straight victory and fourth in five games following a 1-6 start. Solomon Hill’s tip-in was the difference while Roy Hibbert led the charge with 18 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana, which has held opponents to an average of 89 points during the 4-1 surge. Phoenix has won 13 of the last 17 meetings and swept both games last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE SUNS (8-5): Thomas was not alone in his 5-for-5 start as Gerald Green also pulled the trick in the first half of the win at Philadelphia, part of a solid showing by the Phoenix bench. Head coach Jeff Hornacek gave 13 different players at least 11 minutes and none more than 24 as the reserves poured in 68 points. The Suns already ranked second in the league in bench scoring (43.3) and the ability to spread the wealth in the front end of a back-to-back could pay dividends in Indiana.

ABOUT THE PACERS (5-7): Injuries have dominated the landscape for Indiana, beginning with Paul George’s broken leg in the summer, but there is good news on that front. While George continues to progress toward a potential return in the spring, forward David West may be days away from returning from a sprained ankle that has kept him out all season. George Hill (knee) remains on track to return in December and fellow guard C.J. Watson (foot) is nearing a comeback as well.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Thomas has made 44 straight free throws.

2. Pacers F Luis Scola is averaging 18 points on 76.2 percent shooting over his last two games after scoring in double digits just three times in the season’s first 10 contests.

3. Phoenix is 0-3 in the second half of back-to-back sets.

PREDICTION: Pacers 99, Suns 95