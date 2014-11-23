Green leads Suns to win over ex-Pacer teammates

INDIANAPOLIS -- As the shots continued to fall for Gerald Green, the bodies continued to dwindle for the Indiana Pacers.

Green racked up 23 points in 22 minutes off the bench against his former team, sparking the Phoenix Suns to a 106-83 victory over the injury-riddled Pacers Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“That’s the way Gerald plays all the time for us,” said Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek. “He can get hot and make shots and sometimes we just sit back and enjoy it. Tonight was one of those nights.”

Traded from Indiana to Phoenix in July 2013 along with Miles Plumlee and a first-round pick used on Bogdan Bogdanovic in exchange for Luis Scola, Green made 8 of 15 shots, including five of nine from bryond the 3-point line.

Isaiah Thomas scored 16, Markieff Morris 13, and Goran Dragic and Anthony Tolliver 11 apiece for the Suns (9-5), who won their fourth in a row overall and third straight in Indiana.

“That’s the way I’ve been playing since I got traded,” Green said. “I still do the same stuff, I play now. I never played when I was (in Indiana). I have something to prove every night, not just against the Pacers. I‘m motivated by everybody, man.”

The Pacers played the second half without starting center Roy Hibbert, who sprained his left ankle in the first quarter. He returned to play briefly in the second period before heading to the bench for the rest of the night.

Guard Rodney Stuckey left in the fourth quarter with a sprained left wrist after tripping over a photographer seated behind the baseline and landing awkwardly. Stuckey, who led the Pacers in scoring with 14, and Hibbert had been the only two healthy players from the Pacers’ projected starting lineup.

Both Hibbert and Stuckey are listed as day-to-day for the Pacers, who play Monday in Dallas.

“They have great speed, they execute on the offensive end, they’re breaking on misses and turnovers and they’re going to get out and run on you,” said Indiana coach Frank Vogel. “So it’s a little bit of everything, the speed, the 3-point shooting and offensive execution and shot-making.”

Solomon Hill scored 13 with six rebounds and four assists for the Pacers (5-8), who had a two-game win streak snapped. Ian Mahinmi had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first Pacers double-double. Indiana shot just .369 from the field and was outscored 23-11 on fast-break points.

The Suns broke it open early in the second half. The NBA-leaders in layups with an average of 13 per game, the Suns had just three in the first half but used their devastating transition game to produce layups for their first five baskets of the second in a 13-5 run that pushed the lead to 68-53.

“We only had 10 fast-break points in the first half and I don’t know what we ended up with but we made an emphasis of getting stops and taking off with it,” Hornacek said. “I thought our guys pushed it and we got active that way. For us, with our speed, if we get stops and go with it we’re going to get some layups and kickout threes and that’s the way we want to play.”

Indiana trailed 73-62 with 3:19 left in the third period but missed its next 12 shots spanning 7:41 as Phoenix pushed the lead to 88-66 and coasted home.

“They’re a rhythm team,” said Hill. “You’re talking about one of those teams that just goes out there and plays. They have pure athletes out there at all times and they play with a supreme confidence. They may give up things defensively but offensively they’re almost second-to-none when they add their fast-break attack.”

Green dominated his former team in an electrifying stretch of the first half, scoring 18 points in a 25-11 run that turned a 20-18 deficit into a 43-31 Phoenix advantage. The Pacers used a strong second quarter from Hill, who scored eight of the team’s final 15 of the half, to cut the deficit to 55-48 at the break.

NOTES: Indiana was without SG C.J. Miles (calf) for the third straight game and seventh in the last eight. The free-agent signee has made just six appearances, shooting 24.6 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from the 3-point line. Coach Frank Vogel said he hoped Miles could return Monday in Dallas. ... PF David West (ankle), who has yet to play this season, could be back after Indiana’s two-game Texas road trip that concludes Wednesday in San Antonio. ... Phoenix wrapped up its fourth set of back-to-back games. ... This was the fifth in a six-game trip for the Suns, who will return home after traveling to Toronto on Monday. The trip covers 6,950 miles. ... Zoran Dragic and Tyler Ennis were healthy inactives for the Suns. ... Indiana’s inactives were Paul George (leg), George Hill (knee) and C.J. Watson (foot).