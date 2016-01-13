Pacers turn lights out on Suns

INDIANAPOLIS -- Through the first three quarters Tuesday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the best thing that happened to the Indiana Pacers was a second-quarter power outage that delayed the game for 21 minutes and helped Indiana briefly seize momentum.

Leading only 80-76 against the short-handed Phoenix Suns, the Pacers created their own fourth quarter momentum, outscoring the Suns 36-21 during the final 12 minutes for a 116-97 victory.

Forward Paul George led five Pacers (22-16) in double figures with 21 points, followed by point guard George Hill’s 20, forward C.J. Miles’ 19, guard Monta Ellis’ 14 and center Ian Mahinmi’s 10.

“We came out in the fourth quarter and jumped on them,” said George, who added seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. “We let this team hang around too long. Tonight really was about finding the right shots.”

Indiana finished 41 of 79 from the field (51.9 percent), including a respectable 10 of 24 from 3-point range (41.7 percent). It is the 14th time this season the Pacers have made 10 or more 3-pointers.

“In the fourth quarter, our guys just imposed their will on the opponent in a game at home that we should win,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. “I thought George Hill did a good job of being that ‘Whatever you need coach,’ kind of guy. With Phoenix, they have five 3-point shooters, which creates a lot of different coverages.”

Related Coverage Preview: Suns at Pacers

Suns’ leading scoring Eric Bledsoe is out with a season-ending knee injury, and No. 2 scorer Brandon Knight missed this game with a stomach virus.

Still, Phoenix (13-27) hung around into the fourth quarter, getting 19 points each from rookie guard Devin Booker, who made eight of 12 field goal attempts, and 19 from forward Mirza Teletovic, who was seven of 13, including five of eight from 3-point range.

“In the fourth quarter, we moved the ball well, took good shots and got a lot of stops,” Miles said. “Really, it was just an all-around good combination of things.”

The power outage took place with 4:32 remaining in the second quarter. When play resumed, Indiana rallied from a two-point deficit to lead by 10 at halftime. But Phoenix outscored the Pacers 34-28 in the third quarter.

“We got back in the game, then the lights went out and we end up down 10 at the half,” Suns’ coach Jeff Hornacek said. “So, that took us out when we had a bit of momentum. We got back and actually took the lead in the third quarter, but eventually, with their abilities, they were able to get the ball to the rim.”

George Hill’s 3-pointer from the left corner with 5:48 remaining gave the Pacers a 95-84 lead, promoting a Suns’ timeout. Indiana continued to pull away, leading 104-87 with 2:49 to play.

“I think we just ran out of gas,” Booker said of the pivotal fourth quarter. “They started to play well, and they picked up their intensity. Then, they began to make shots. They are a good team. We hung with them for as long as we could.”

A Miles 3-pointer to begin the fourth quarter extended the Indiana lead to 83-76, capping a 7-0 Pacers run after Phoenix enjoyed its 34-28 third-quarter advantage.

Two free throws from Jordan Hill and then a jumper from Glenn Robinson III at the third-quarter buzzer gave Indiana an 80-76 lead with 12 minutes to play. Phoenix had pulled even at 76 on a Booker free throw with 49.4 seconds left in the period.

A three-point play from George with 6:22 remaining in the third quarter gave Indiana a 61-56 lead. Two free throws from Miles and a George Hill layup with 3:11 left in the period pushed the Pacers’ lead to 70-63.

The Pacers closed the first half on an 18-6 run to lead 52-42 through 24 minutes, getting 13 points from George Hill, 11 from forward Miles and 10 from center Mahinmi.

Phoenix stayed within striking distance, thanks in large part to Teletovic, who made four second-quarter 3-pointers and had 12 points at intermission.

Indiana scored the game’s first 12 points and led 25-19 through 12 minutes when the Suns missed 10 of their first 11 field goal attempts.

The Pacers shot 47.2 percent (17 of 36) from the field during the first two quarters, and the Suns shot 36.4 percent (16 of 44). Indiana out-rebounded Phoenix 22-20 in the opening 24 minutes.

NOTES: G Archie Goodwin started in place of Phoenix No. 2 scorer G Brandon Knight (19.7 points per game), who was out because of a stomach virus. ... Suns’ leading scorer G Eric Bledsoe (20.4) is out with a torn meniscus in his left knee. ... Pacers coach Frank Vogel started his big lineup, going with 6-foot-9 F Lavoy Allen in place of 6-6 C.J. Miles. ... Vogel said before the game that he hopes to find more playing time for second-year G/F Glenn Robinson III. ... Indiana ranks fourth in NBA steals per game (9.2) and in opponent turnovers per game (16.6) ... The Suns rank third in 3-point field goal percentage (37.7).