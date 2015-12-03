Pistons rally to defeat Suns in OT

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. -- With his team trailing by 16 points in the fourth quarter, Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy was out of schematic answers in trying to stop the high-powered offense of the Phoenix Suns.

So from that point on, Van Gundy said there essentially was only thing left to do.

“What we were searching for quite honestly was a defensive scheme that would require a total lack of effort,” Van Gundy said. “We couldn’t find it so we just went back to our normal stuff and guys played harder, which is usually the adjustment you need to make: Play harder. Try and really give an effort. That is usually the adjustment you need to make. It was a matter of effort and the will to stop people.”

That improved defensive focus slowed down Phoenix and not only helped Detroit rally and force overtime, but ultimately turn what seemed like a certain loss into a 127-122 overtime win over Phoenix on Wednesday at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

In addition to getting stops in the fourth quarter, having point guard Reggie Jackson and forward Marcus Morris, a former Sun, turn in career-best performances in a couple of statistical categories helped as well.

Jackson scored 18 of his game-high 34 points after the third quarter and finished with a career-high 16 assists, while Morris burned his former team by scoring 24 points and pulling down a career-high 14 rebounds.

Ersan Ilyasova scored 23 points and Andre Drummond added 22 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit, which improved to 10-9 on the season.

“There were a lot of guys with good offensive games,” Van Gundy said. “I think they enjoyed that game.”

Phoenix had plenty of offensive standouts of its own, with six players scoring in double-figures.

Guard Brandon Knight led the way with 22 points, guard Eric Bledsoe scored 21 points and center Jon Leuer, starting in place of injured forward Markieff Morris, finished with 20 points.

“That’s what happens when you have five guys that can shoot,” Marcus Morris said of the Phoenix offense. “They did a good job, but we did a great job adjusting to it and getting back in the game.”

Phoenix (8-11) is now 1-2 on its current six-game road trip, with the next stop at Washington on Friday.

“We were moving the ball well and we put some starters back in the game and the ball didn’t move,” Suns head coach Jeff Hornacek said. “They’ve got to do better. They talk playoffs, that they want to try to get in the playoffs. Well, they’ve got to get there. They’ve got to bring it every night. They’ve got to not settle for things. It’s probably my fault. I should have just kept the bench in.”

The Pistons trailed 102-86 with 8:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, but rallied with a 21-2 run to take a 107-104 lead with 1:47 left in the fourth after a layup by Jackson.

Phoenix answered and took a 112-110 lead with 30.7 seconds left in the fourth on a 3-pointer by Knight, but the Pistons tied the game with 14.3 seconds to go on two free throws by center Drummond, who was fouled at midcourt unintentionally by P.J. Tucker of the Suns.

Phoenix had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but a contested leaner in the lane by T.J. Warren rimmed off as time expired.

In the overtime, Jackson and Morris combined to score eight points to give the Pistons a 120-113 lead with 2:35 left.

Phoenix didn’t go away quietly though, using a pair of 3-pointers by Knight and a basket by Warren to pull within 122-120 with 1:27 remaining in overtime.

After getting a stop, the Suns had a chance to tie or take the lead, but were called for an illegal screen with 31.4 seconds remaining.

Following a Detroit turnover, the Suns had another chance to tie, but Warren was unable to hit a runner near the basket and the ball was rebounded by Morris, who split a pair of free throws with 9.1 seconds left to give the Pistons a 125-122 lead.

With one last chance to tie, the Suns put it in the hands of Knight, who was unable to hit a 3-pointer that was rebounded by Morris with 2.5 seconds remaining.

Morris then sealed the game by hitting two free throws to provide the game’s final points.

Detroit will next host Milwaukee on Friday.

NOTES: Both Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy and Suns head coach Jeff Hornacek talked before the game about how what seemingly is the most basic play run each game, the pick and roll, is more unstoppable than ever. “The guards are just so good and then you have a combination of guys like Andre (Drummond), DeAndre Jordan and Tyson Chandler that are great roll guys who can catch lobs,” Van Gundy said. “If you let them behind the defense it’s trouble. Then you’ve got the great pick and pop guys that make you get back to them, and then everybody surrounds those guys with shooters. Offenses right now in the NBA are basically created around the pick and roll. It’s always been big, but it’s gotten bigger and bigger.” ... Suns C Tyson Chandler missed his third straight game with a strained hamstring suffered last Friday against Golden State. “When he can go a little bit and doesn’t feel the pull, then he is probably good to go,” Hornacek said. “I think he still feels it a little bit.” ... Suns F Markieff Morris missed the game because of a left knee bruise.