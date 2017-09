G Brandon Knight had 15 points and reserves Jon Leuer and Devin Booker had 14 each for the Suns, who shot 39 percent from the field and missed 18 of 24 3-pointers, including 13 of their first 16 in the first half Wednesday.

C Tyson Chandler had three points and six rebounds in his Phoenix debut against his former Dallas teammates. He was disappointed in several aspects of his team’s game.