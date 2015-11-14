Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

F T.J. Warren tied a career high with 18 points in the Suns’ win over the Clippers.

G Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points as the Suns downed the Clippers. Bledsoe also had 10 rebounds and nine assists, falling just short of his fourth career triple-double. Bledsoe spent his first three seasons with the Clippers.

F Jon Leuer contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Suns in a win over the Clippers.

G Brandon Knight tied a career high with 37 points in the Suns’ win over the Clippers. Knight shot 14-for-22 from the field and made six of 10 3-point field-goal attempts while tying a career best set with the Bucks on Dec. 31, 2013, against the Lakers.

F Markieff Morris sustained what the team called a slight left knee sprain in the first quarter. He played six minutes, scoring five points.