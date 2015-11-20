Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

G Brandon Knight recorded his 1,000th rebound Monday in a triple-double effort against the Lakers (30 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists), joining Joe Johnson as the only Phoenix players to collect 4,000 points and 1,000 rebounds before their 24th birthdays. He scored 23 points Wednesday in a loss to the Bulls.

F P.J. Tucker added 20 points, two shy of his career high, in the Suns’ loss to the Bulls. “There were a few breakdowns, but at the end of the day, they made tough shots,” Tucker said. “We didn’t get a lot of consecutive stops tonight. We relied too much on our offense and not as much on the defense. We didn’t finish.”