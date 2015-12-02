Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

F Mirza Teletovic returned to Brooklyn for the first time since the Nets decided not to re-sign him in the offseason. Teletovic, who played three years with the Nets, finished with 12 points in 19 minutes.

G Brandon Knight was the game’s high scorer with 26 points, but the Suns fell to the Nets on Tuesday. Brooklyn G Shane Larkin made a big defensive play on Knight, knocking the ball away in the closing seconds with the Suns desperately looking for a 3-pointer to tie the game.

C Tyson Chandler, still hobbled by a right hamstring strain, did not play Tuesday at Brooklyn.