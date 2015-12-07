Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

G Eric Bledsoe’s 23 points led Phoenix, which led by as many as 10 points in the first half.

F Jon Leuer returned to FedExForum, where he played for the Grizzlies from 2013-15. Leuer made his fourth start of the season for Phoenix in a 109-106 loss at Washington on Friday, scoring 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting while surpassing the 1,000-point mark for his career. He finished with 10 points Sunday.

G Brandon Knight had 17 points, five assists and five turnovers, including the key one with eight-tenths of a second left.

C Tyson Chandler missed his fifth straight game with a right hamstring strain.