Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
#US NBA
December 12, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Alex Len gave the Suns all they needed Wednesday. He scored a career-high 20 points and tied a career best with 14 rebounds and the Suns needed all of them to hold off the Orlando Magic 107-104 on Wednesday night.

Gs Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Knight added 21 points each for the Suns, who won back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 14-16. Phoenix is now 7-0 against teams playing the second of back-to-back games. The Magic beat the Nuggets in Denver on Tuesday.

