Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

C Alex Len added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Suns, who have beaten the Timberwolves in five of the last six meetings.

F Mirza Teletovic has made 29 3-pointers in the last eight games. Only Stephen Curry (37) has more over that span and Klay Thompson also has 29.

G Devin Booker is 17-for-23 (73.9 percent) from 3-point range this season, including the last eight in a row: “He’s a really good shooter and he’s not taking bad ones,” said Suns coach Jeff Hornacek. “Some guys think they can make anything and that’s when percentages drop. Devin is doing the right thing.”

G Eric Bledsoe had 23 points, nine assists, four steals and four blocks for Phoenix, which has won three of the last four games.

G Brandon Knight rebounded from a mini-slump to hit seven 3-pointers and score a team-high 25 points and the Suns held on to a 108-101 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.