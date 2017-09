C Alex Len blocked one shot Sunday, giving him at least one block in 12 straight games, the longest streak since Marcin Gortat did it in 14 straight from April 21-Nov. 17, 2102.

F T.J. Warren had 14 of his 18 points in the first half for the Suns (12-17).

G Eric Bledsoe had 18 for the Suns Sunday.

F P.J. Tucker had 12 points and seven rebounds for Phoenix, who has lost eight of its last 12 games.