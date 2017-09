F Mirza Teletovic came off the bench to lead the Suns with 22 points in 21:12 Friday.

G Brandon Knight, who missed Tuesday night’s loss at Indiana with food poisoning, was back and started Friday’s game.

F Markieff Morris, making his first start since Dec. 1, had nine points and nine rebounds Friday.

G/F Sonny Weems, who had played 14 minutes this month, logged 23:37 and had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in the Suns’ loss.