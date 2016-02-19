Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

F DeJuan Blair and F Kris Humphries were acquired by the Phoenix Suns from Washington Wizards for F Markieff Morris along with a future first-round pick on Thursday. Blair appeared in 29 games for Washington and has a team option of $2 million for next season. He also played for the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks and has averaged 6.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 424 career games.

F Kris Humphries and F DeJuan Blair were acquired by the Phoenix Suns from Washington Wizards for F Markieff Morris along with a future first-round pick on Thursday. Humphries is on the second-year of a three-year deal he agreed to with Washington following a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics in 2014. He has averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 28 games this season for Washington and has averages of 6.9 points and 5.6 assists in 719 games while also playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.