Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
February 23, 2016 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Alex Len had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Suns, who never led but never let the Spurs get away.

F Mirza Teletovic scored a season-high 25 points against the Rockets on Thursday, and he was averaging 17.2 points off the bench over the previous five games before Sunday.

F Mirza Teletovic had 14 points for the Suns, who lost a season-high 11 straight games overall and seven straight games at Talking Stick Arena to try a franchise record. Interim coach Earl Watson went 0-7 on the homestand after replacing Jeff Hornacek on Feb. 1.

G Archie Goodwin had 14 points for the Suns, who lost a season-high 11 straight games overall and seven straight games at Talking Stick Arena to try a franchise record. Interim coach Earl Watson went 0-7 on the homestand after replacing Jeff Hornacek on Feb. 1.

C Kris Humphries became the 13th player in Suns history to record a double-double in his Phoenix debut when he had 18 points and 12 rebounds Thursday against the Houston Rockets. He joins a list that includes Gail Goodrich, Connie Hawkins, Charles Barkley and Shawn Marion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
