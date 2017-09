C Alex Len will get additional minutes through the end of the season, interim coach Earl Watson said. Len finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds in 40 minutes Thursday at Miami.

G Devin Booker scored a career-high 34 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, during the Suns’ loss at Miami on Thursday. He shot 5-for-7 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.