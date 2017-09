C Alex Len added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix (17-47) Wednesday.

G Devin Booker scored a game-high 32 points for the Suns, who missed a chance at posting their second three-game winning streak of the season. It was Booker’s third 30-point game of the season, joining Alvan Adams and Walter Davis as the only Phoenix players to accomplish that feat as rookies.

G-F Sonny Weems was active and available to play on Wednesday night.