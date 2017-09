C Alex Len averaged 20.5 points and 16 rebounds in the previous two meetings with the Grizzlies. He had nine points and six boards Monday.

SG Devin Booker scored 18 points for the Suns, who have won only seven games since Christmas but were trying to beat the playoff-bound Grizzlies for the third time since Feb. 27.

G Brandon Knight missed his first seven shots from the field and finished 4-for-17 for the game. He had 13 points in 35 minutes.