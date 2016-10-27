Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

Devin Booker, who rose from the ashes of a terrible season, is now the starting shooting guard and face of the franchise a few days shy of his 20th birthday. He became the fourth-youngest player in league history (behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant) to score 1,000 points in a season.

G Archie Goodwin was waived as the Suns opted to keep John Jenkins and Tyler Ulis at the end of the bench. Goodwin had several highlight-reel moments during his three seasons with the Suns but never enough to warrant serious playing time.

Eric Bledsoe is the undisputed point guard, hoping to rebound from injuries that forced him to watch most of last season's 23-59 disaster from the sideline.

Brandon Knight, plagued by injuries and inconsistency but an undeniable offensive force, will come off the bench as a sixth man who will see major playing time in coach Earl Watson's rotation that now includes former Suns Leandro Barbosa and Jared Dudley and a host of promising but unproven talent.

F P.J. Tucker, recovering from back surgery last month, will be limited to cameo appearances of 10-12 minutes for the first few games, Phoenix coach Earl Watson said before Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings.