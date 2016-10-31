FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 1, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F T.J. Warren scored 26 points for the Suns in a 106-100 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

G Devin Booker, playing with a sprained right big toe, scored seven points on 3-for 12 shooting and didn’t score his first basket until the 8:13 mark of the third quarter Sunday. “Devin’s tough,” Suns coach Earl Watson said. “But if you watch him, he’s been limping around a lot. He has no excuses, but we need him to be efficient and he has to be healthy to be efficient.”

G Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points for the Suns in a 106-100 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

C Tyson Chandler had eight points and a season-high 18 rebounds Sunday in the Suns’ 106-100 loss to the Warriors.

