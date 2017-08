F Marquese Chriss, a 6-foot-10 rookie who turned 19 in July, made his first career start, totaling seven points and four rebounds in 20 minutes.

G Eric Bledsoe scored 17 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter. Bledsoe was smoking in the fourth quarter, sinking 5 of 7 from the field and 6 of 7 from the line as the Suns nearly pulled it out.