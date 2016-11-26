Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

SF T.J. Warren missed his third straight game with what the Suns are calling a minor head injury. Warren has said he expects to miss two weeks with his minor head injury. He has not played since Nov. 18, when he started but logged only nine minutes at Indiana.

G Eric Bledsoe had 23 points and 10 assists as the Suns (5-12) lost for the third time in four games.

G Brandon Knight added 15 points as the Suns (5-12) lost for the third time in four games. Knight made his third straight start in a three-guard lineup necessitated by the absence of small forward T.J. Warren, who missed his third straight game with what the Suns are calling a minor head injury. That made for a difficult matchup against Wiggins, 6-foot-8.

C Tyson Chandler had six points and seven rebounds in 11:23 of playing time in his first game since Nov. 18. He had missed seven of the previous eight games following the passing of his mother on Nov. 8.