Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

G Devin Booker chipped in with 16 points Monday. He combined with G Eric Bledsoe for eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals but shot just 14 of 38 from the floor, including 2 of 13 from behind the 3-point arc.

F Dragan Bender had his first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds plus three steals for the Suns, who have dropped five of six games.

G Eric Bledsoe paced the Suns with 24 points Monday. He combined with his backcourt mate Devin Booker for eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals but shot just 14 of 38 from the floor, including 2 of 13 from behind the 3-point arc.

G Brandon Knight scored 21 points off the Phoenix bench.