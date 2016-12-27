FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 28, 2016 / 5:42 AM / 8 months ago

Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Devin Booker chipped in with 16 points Monday. He combined with G Eric Bledsoe for eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals but shot just 14 of 38 from the floor, including 2 of 13 from behind the 3-point arc.

F Dragan Bender had his first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds plus three steals for the Suns, who have dropped five of six games.

G Eric Bledsoe paced the Suns with 24 points Monday. He combined with his backcourt mate Devin Booker for eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals but shot just 14 of 38 from the floor, including 2 of 13 from behind the 3-point arc.

G Brandon Knight scored 21 points off the Phoenix bench.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.