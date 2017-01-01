FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
January 2, 2017 / 2:40 AM / 9 months ago

Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Eric Bledsoe is one of only five NBA players to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season. The last Phoenix player to do so for an entire season was Charles Barkley in 1992-93,

G Eric Bledsoe is one of only five NBA players to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season. The last Phoenix player to do so for an entire season was Charles Barkley in 1992-93.

F Tyson Chandler joins Barkley and Moses Malone as the only players to average 10 or more rebounds in their 16th NBA season. Chandler averaged 11.3 rebounds through his first 25 games this season.

F Tyson Chandler joins Charles Barkley and Moses Malone as the only players to average 10 or more rebounds in their 16th NBA season. Chandler averaged 11.3 rebounds through his first 26 games this season.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.