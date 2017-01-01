Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

G Eric Bledsoe is one of only five NBA players to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season. The last Phoenix player to do so for an entire season was Charles Barkley in 1992-93,

G Eric Bledsoe is one of only five NBA players to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season. The last Phoenix player to do so for an entire season was Charles Barkley in 1992-93.

F Tyson Chandler joins Charles Barkley and Moses Malone as the only players to average 10 or more rebounds in their 16th NBA season. Chandler averaged 11.3 rebounds through his first 26 games this season.