G Devin Booker scored more than 20 points for the eighth straight time this month, pouring in 26, including what turned out to be the game-winner, to give the Suns a 107-105 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

G Eric Bledsoe contributed 23 points and seven assists for the Suns.

C Tyson Chandler grabbed 16 rebounds, extending his streak to seven straight games with at least 15 rebounds, a team record.