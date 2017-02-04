G Devin Booke scored 33 points and topped 30 points for the eighth time this season and ran his string of consecutive games with at least 20 to 15 straight in the Suns' 105-103 win over Sacramento on Friday,

G Devin Booker looked anything but balanced, and the basketball launched from his right hand didn't seem to be aimed anywhere in particular. But more than 30 minutes after the ball caromed off the backboard square and cleanly through the net, beating the Sacramento Kings 105-103 at the Golden 1 Center, Booker insisted that he envisioned that ending the whole time. "I was aiming for glass," the Suns' 20-year-old second-year player said. "It was no fluke." Booker's shot put the capper on a 33-point night and ended his team's five-game losing streak. He topped 30 points for the eighth time this season and scored at least 20 for the 15th straight time.