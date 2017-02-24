FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch
February 25, 2017 / 4:11 AM / 6 months ago

Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Jared Sullinger was acquired by the Phoenix Suns from the Toronto Raptors prior to Thursday's trading deadline. Sullinger was signed away from the Boston Celtics last summer but Toronto but a foot injury limited him to 11 games. The fourth-year forward was Boston's first-round pick in 2012 and has averages of 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds in 269 regular-season games.

F Mike Scott was acquired by the Phoenix Suns from the Atlanta Hawks for cash and a heavily-protected second-round pick Thursday. Scott was the 43rd overall pick in 2012 draft by the Hawks and his role has varied throughout his career. He has career averages of 7.1 points and three rebounds while shooting 46 percent in 281 regular season games for the Hawks. This season, he was limited to 18 games and averaged 2.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while also spending some time in the D-League.

