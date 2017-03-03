FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 4, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 6 months ago

Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Devin Booker had a season-high nine assists against the Hornets Thursday. He made one 3-pointer and has 211 for his career, third in NBA history among players reaching that total before age 21. He is behind Wizards G Bradley Beal (229) and Cleveland F LeBron James (212).

G Tyler Ulis had a career-high eight assists Thursday against the Hornets.

G Brandon Knight did not play for a fourth straight game Thursday. It was a coach's decision.

C Tyson Chandler did not play for a fourth straight game as the Suns look at C Alex Len, who will be a free agent this offseason.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.