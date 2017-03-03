Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

G Devin Booker had a season-high nine assists against the Hornets Thursday. He made one 3-pointer and has 211 for his career, third in NBA history among players reaching that total before age 21. He is behind Wizards G Bradley Beal (229) and Cleveland F LeBron James (212).

G Tyler Ulis had a career-high eight assists Thursday against the Hornets.

G Brandon Knight did not play for a fourth straight game Thursday. It was a coach's decision.

C Tyson Chandler did not play for a fourth straight game as the Suns look at C Alex Len, who will be a free agent this offseason.