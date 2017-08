F TJ Warren added 16 points for the Suns, who were without starting center Alex Len.

G Devin Booker drilled a turnaround jumper at the buzzer over Wesley Matthews to lift the Phoenix Suns to an unlikely 100-98 victory over the streaking Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night at American Airlines Center.

F Derrick Jones, Jr. made his first career start Saturday with C Alex Len (right hip contusion) out.

G Eric Bledsoe added 12 points Saturday.