Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

G Devin Booker was held to 10 points Friday night on 3-of-13 shooting from the field. Coach Earl Watson said Booker played 30 minutes through ankle and Achilles problems. "He's playing injured," Watson said. "It just shows the heart he has and how he feels about his teammates. He knows we're down a lot of players already. He could barely move and that look just wasn't the same." Booker said the reconfigured Suns are finding their way. "We have such a young group, energy should never be a problem," he said. "But without vocal veterans like Tyson Chandler out there ... we have to find in our young group who is going to be that person."

F Derrick Jones Jr. was back Friday night after bruising his tailbone hitting the floor after a blocked shot against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

G Leandro Barbosa missed Friday night's game because of illness.