Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

G Devin Booker, the 20-year-old super kid from Kentucky, scored 70 points Friday, including 28 in the fourth quarter, 18 in the final 3:46 as his team called timeouts and committed fouls to stop the clock.

F Alan Williams had nine points and 14 rebounds for the Suns.

F Marquese Chriss and G Tyler Ulis became the first Phoenix rookie pair with double-doubles in the same game since 1991 in the loss at Brooklyn on Thursday night.

