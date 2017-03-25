FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
March 26, 2017 / 8:03 PM / 5 months ago

Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Devin Booker, the 20-year-old super kid from Kentucky, scored 70 points Friday, including 28 in the fourth quarter, 18 in the final 3:46 as his team called timeouts and committed fouls to stop the clock.

F Alan Williams had nine points and 14 rebounds for the Suns.

F Marquese Chriss and G Tyler Ulis became the first Phoenix rookie pair with double-doubles in the same game since 1991 in the loss at Brooklyn on Thursday night.



