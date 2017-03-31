Phoenix Suns - PlayerWatch

F Jarell Eddie was signed to a second 10-day contract on Wednesday and dressed 10 players for the game.

G Devin Booker had a game-high 33 points and nine assists before fouling out. Booker's 33 points give him 2,637 career points. He passed Dwight Howard for the fourth-most points in NBA history before turning 21 years old. He trails only LeBron James (4,649), Kevin Durant (3,495), Carmelo Anthony (3,283) and Kobe Bryant (2,755).

F Dragan Bender (ankle surgery) may be back within the next week.

G Tyler Ulis had 16 points and 13 assists.

G Leandro Barbosa (right hamstring spasm) missed his third consecutive game.