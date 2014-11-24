Preview: Suns at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are quietly establishing themselves as a legitimate threat to win the Eastern Conference. The Raptors, who own the best record in the East, will try to win their fifth straight when they host the Phoenix Suns on Monday. The Suns are riding a four-game winning streak of their own and are looking to complete a 5-1 road trip after ripping through some of the lesser Eastern Conference teams.

Phoenix edged past Boston and Detroit by a combined six points before opening up the offense in wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers. The Raptors knocked off an assumed East contender on Saturday when they rallied from a big first-quarter deficit for a 110-93 victory over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. “We knew that train was going to come out of the gate really roaring and they did and we didn’t give in,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey told reporters of the win. “We sustained our focus and our defensive disposition and just kept on playing.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), TSN2 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE SUNS (9-5): Phoenix guard Gerald Green is counted on for quick points off the bench and he went 5-of-5 from the floor in the win over the 76ers before scoring a team-high 23 points in the win at the Pacers. “(Coach) Jeff (Hornacek) lets me go,” Green told reporters of the freedom he gets in Hornacek’s offense. “He takes me out of that bird cage.” Green and fellow reserve Isaiah Thomas (team-leading 15.4 points) are two of six Suns players averaging double figures in scoring.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (11-2): Toronto is enjoying the best 13-game start in franchise history and has better depth than in the past with the addition of veteran combo guard Louis Williams. The 28-year old is averaging 13.4 points off the bench and went for a career-high 36 against Cleveland, but it was his defense that drew raves from Casey. “He had a reputation of being a scorer,” Casey told reporters, “but now he’s doing a much better job defensively for us, which allows him to stay in and guard guys like (Cavaliers guards Dion) Waiters and (Kyrie) Irving and people like that.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Thomas is 41-of-41 from the free-throw line over the last seven games.

2. Raptors F Tyler Hansbrough (shoulder) sat out Saturday and is day-to-day.

3. Phoenix took both meetings last season, including a 121-113 triumph in Toronto on March 16.

PREDICTION: Raptors 99, Suns 95