Preview: Suns at Rockets

The Phoenix Suns were sharp and fresh in the opener of a three-game road trip and look for another strong outing when they visit the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Phoenix scored 40 first-quarter points and shot 65 percent in the first half while building a double-digit lead over Dallas on Friday in an impressive 118-106 victory. The Rockets are back at home after escaping at lowly Minnesota and recording a 114-112 overtime win on Friday for their third straight victory.

Houston has been persevering without three starters, as Dwight Howard (knee) has missed nine consecutive games and Patrick Beverley (hamstring) and Terrence Jones (leg) are also sidelined. Despite the injury issues, the Rockets are tied for the second-best record in the Western Conference behind the Golden State Warriors. Goran Dragic has strung together three consecutive 20-point outings and is averaging 28 points during the span.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona Plus (Phoenix), ROOT Southwest (Houston)

ABOUT THE SUNS (12-8): The contest against Dallas began a stretch of four games in five nights for Phoenix, and the Suns looked sharp with their strong start and Dragic expects that to continue. “I’m not saying it’s going to be easy,” Dragic told reporters. “We have a long bench. Some guys are going to need to step in and do their best.” Dragic had 28 points and a season-best 13 assists against the Mavericks and also stepping up was Markieff Morris, who had 22 points and 10 rebounds.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (15-4): James Harden scored a season-best 38 points and scored 16 straight Houston points in one stretch against the Timberwolves. “I was just trying to be aggressive,” Harden told reporters. “We’re down on numbers. Four or five guys are out so I need to be a little more aggressive – and aggressive means scoring the basketball and making plays for my teammates.” Harden is averaging 31 points over the last three games and is shooting 61.9 percent from the field while making 9-of-15 3-pointers and 32-of-35 free throws.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix has won 12 of the past 19 meetings.

2. Houston is 10-0 when scoring 100 or more points.

3. Suns PG Isaiah Thomas (ankle) could return after missing the last five games.

PREDICTION: Rockets 122, Suns 116