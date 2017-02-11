All-Star guard James Harden leads the NBA with 44 double-doubles and looks to add to his total when the Houston Rockets host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Harden also recorded 25 30-point outings and ranks among the leading MVP candidates because of a stellar campaign in which he is averaging 28.9 points, 11.3 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

The Rockets won their past three games and defense fueled their last victory as they scored 27 points off 22 forced turnovers in Thursday's 107-95 win over the Charlotte Hornets. "Our communication was really good," Harden said afterward. "We switched off and we contained the ball and contained their shots and closed out. And we made tough shots and took care of the basketball. If we do all of those consistently, we'll be a very good team." Phoenix won for only the second time in 10 games when it posted a 115-97 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday, ending a stretch in which allowed 100 or more points in 16 consecutive games. The Suns are 6-30 against fellow Western Conference teams and allowed an average of 128 in two losses to the Rockets earlier this season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE SUNS (17-37): Shooting guard Devin Booker continues to stand out in his second NBA season as he scored 27 points against the Bulls and tallied 20 or more points in 18 of the past 19 contests. The 20-year-old didn't start a game during his one college season at Kentucky but is establishing himself as the face of the Suns and as one of the NBA's top outside shooting threats. Phoenix was shorthanded in the frontcourt against Chicago and that pressed Alan Williams into action and he had 14 points and 11 rebounds, giving him a double-double in all four games of his career in which he has played more than 16 minutes.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (39-17): Combo guard Patrick Beverley put together back-to-back strong contests after having a six-game rut in which he was 13-of-45 shooting while scoring in single digits in each game. He tallied 17 points in the victory over Charlotte after scoring 14 against the Orlando Magic two nights earlier. Beverley shifted over to the shooting guard spot when coach Mike D'Antoni made Harden the point guard and only plays the point when Harden is being rested but Beverley says, "I can't name a backup point guard better than me in the NBA."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets won nine of the past 11 meetings.

2. Phoenix C Tyson Chandler (ankle) was injured Friday and didn't make the trip, while C Alex Len returns from a one-game suspension stemming from his leaving the bench during an altercation against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

3. Houston reserve SG Eric Gordon (back) sat out Thursday's game and D'Antoni said a decision will be made after Saturday's shootaround.

PREDICTION: Rockets 123, Suns 104