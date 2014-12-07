Beverley sparks Rockets vs. Suns

HOUSTON -- After a seemingly endless parade of bodies headed to the inactive list, Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley was a welcome addition simply due to his availability on Saturday night. His exceptional performance served as a bonus.

Beverley scored 19 points off the bench and grabbed two crucial offensive rebounds late in the fourth quarter to help the Rockets fend off the Phoenix Suns 100-95 at Toyota Center.

After missing the previous six games with a strained left hamstring, Beverley hit five 3-pointers and corralled six rebounds in his return. With the shorthanded Rockets (16-4) having lost swingman Francisco Garcia to a leg injury and watching guard James Harden hobble around with a tight back, they desperately needed Beverley to carry them to the finish line.

“We don’t win that game unless Pat plays,” Rockets coach Kevin McHale said. “He made some big 3s and got some huge offensive rebounds. We were really struggling. We were running out of gas.”

The Suns (12-9) trailed by as many as 22 points before closing to within 95-88 on a free throw by Suns guard Goran Dragic with 1:33 left. Beverley followed by snaring two missed 3-pointers on the ensuing Houston possession, keeping the Rockets afloat long enough for forward Donatas Motiejunas to hit a free throw and rebuild the lead to six points.

Beverley added three free throws after Phoenix closed to 97-93.

With Harden struggling through a 5-for-21 shooting night, the Rockets relied on a balanced offensive attack. Forward Trevor Ariza matched Beverley with 19 points while Motiejunas added a double-double (16 points, 11 boards). Harden matched his career high of 12 rebounds while posting 15 points and seven assists.

But Beverley was the hero.

“I‘m excited. I‘m happy to be back,” Beverley said. “I‘m happy to be out there with my guys. I‘m happy to be able to compete with my brothers. I‘m happy we got a win.”

Suns guard Eric Bledsoe was the catalyst for the comeback and finished with a game-high 23 points, four rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Guard Gerald Green chipped in 16 points off the bench while sharing defensive duties on Harden with forward P.J. Tucker, who totaled 15 points and eight boards. Dragic scored 13 for the Suns.

Houston shot 14 of 22 (63.6 percent) and owned an 18-5 rebounding advantage in the first quarter in building a decisive 17-point lead.

The Rockets’ early blitz featured five players scoring at least two baskets, including guard Jason Terry, who made all three of his shot attempts for eight first-quarter points. The Suns, meanwhile, shot just 28.6 percent (6 for 21) in the period while missing 6 of 7 3-pointers.

“They bring their energy and we didn‘t,” Dragic said. “It was really a slow start for us.”

Phoenix cut a 21-point deficit to 44-35 by limiting the Rockets to one field goal over a four-minute span before Houston used a 16-6 push that carried it into the intermission. Ariza and Beverley both drained 3s during that surge, enabling the Rockets to rebuild their 20-point lead.

“Outplayed them in the second half, but you can’t get down 20 at the half,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. “Outplayed them 54-40 in the second half and that’s when we started to put out that effort that we put in the past. But again, you can’t do it for 24 minutes.”

NOTES: Rockets G Patrick Beverley returned to action after missing the previous six games with a strained left hamstring. Beverley played with a minutes restriction that he described as a “blessing in disguise,” having returned to the inactive list after missing four games with his first hamstring injury. ... Rockets F Kostas Papanikolaou will be sidelined 10-14 days with a Grade 1 right MCL strain suffered in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. ... Suns G Isaiah Thomas missed his sixth consecutive game with a right ankle contusion, but the Suns anticipate that he is close to a comeback. ... Suns guards Goran Dragic and Eric Bledsoe each played 37-plus minutes in Dallas on Friday night, marking just the second time this season both have done so in the same game. Dragic logged 46 minutes and Bledsoe 42 in a 114-112 double-overtime home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 7.