Bledsoe propels Suns past Rockets

HOUSTON -- In the aftermath of Suns guard Eric Bledsoe setting a new single-game standard for scoring, his backcourt mate P.J. Tucker expressed an earnest hope that this was only the beginning both for Bledsoe and for a Phoenix team in dogged pursuit of a playoff berth.

Aggressive throughout, Bledsoe scored a career-high 34 points and the Phoenix Suns avoided a season series sweep with a 117-102 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at the Toyota Center.

Bledsoe added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals as the Suns (37-33) maintained pace in the race for eighth place in the Western Conference while also snapping the Rockets’ three-game home winning streak. Bledsoe kept the Suns afloat with a scoring barrage late in the second quarter, taking advantage of the Rockets’ porous defense.

“They let me get easy shots and I was taking them,” Bledsoe said. “They were letting me shoot the midrange shot and I was taking them. If you give any type of player easy baskets at the rim it’s going to be a long night for (the opposition).”

Related Coverage Preview: Suns at Rockets

The Rockets (46-23) trailed 101-86 early in the fourth quarter before cutting the deficit to 105-100 on a 3-pointer by forward Trevor Ariza with 5:32 remaining. But Phoenix responded with 12 consecutive points to snuff that rally and snap a five-game losing skid against Houston.

Houston played token defense before mounting its comeback down the stretch. An inability to defend with conviction earlier proved fatal.

“I didn’t think we had any intensity until the fourth quarter,” Rockets coach Kevin McHale said. “Bledsoe was going wherever he wanted with the ball. We had no defensive pressure. We were scoring, but we couldn’t get any stops.”

Tucker added 19 points while stifling Rockets guard James Harden, and Phoenix forwards Marcus and Markieff Morris scored 17 points apiece. Marcus Morris also grabbed 10 rebounds. Excluding center Alex Len, Suns’ starters shot a robust 33-for-54 (61.1 percent) from the floor.

Harden totaled just 16 points while missing 14 of 19 shots against Tucker and the Suns’ aggressive help defense.

Rockets forward Donatas Motiejunas paced Houston with 18 points and forward Josh Smith and swingman Corey Brewer added 17 and 14, respectively, off the bench.

The Rockets appeared in control when Brewer scored in transition with 7:28 left in the first half to lift Houston lead to 50-38. But then Bledsoe caught fire, starting with a pull-up jumper with 6:35 left.

He added a finger roll that pulled the Suns to within 54-52 at the 3:18 mark, drilled an 18-footer behind a screen and added two free throws with 34.4 seconds left for a 60-58 lead. His driving layup with 0.8 seconds remaining resulted in a 62-61 halftime lead and capped a 23-point half.

“If we’re going to make this playoff push and get the eighth spot, he needs to be aggressive on offense and defense because that pushes our team,” Tucker said of Bledsoe. “It opens up for everybody when he’s aggressive.”

The rest of the Suns matched Bledsoe in the third quarter, scorching the Rockets on 16 of 25 shooting en route to a 37-point period. Tucker drilled a 3-pointer with 9:30 left in the third to kick start an 11-0 run, and after the Rockets closed to 84-80, Bledsoe scored six consecutive points to spark a 13-4 rally that yielded the Suns’ first 13-point lead.

“That’s what gave them confidence throughout the entire game,” Harden said of the Rockets’ defense. “The beginning of the game they got a lot of easy opportunities, a lot of points in the paint, and we couldn’t shut their water off for four quarters.”

NOTES: The Suns signed veteran G A.J. Price to a 10-day contract. Price has averaged 6.0 points, 1.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 21 games with the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers this season. Price replaced G Seth Curry, whose 10-day contract expired. ... The Suns were without G Brandon Knight (left ankle sprain) and G Marcus Thornton (right great toe sprain). Knight missed his fifth consecutive game and Thornton was sidelined for a third consecutive game. ... Rockets G Jason Terry returned to the rotation after missing two games with a sore left hamstring. ... Rockets F Terrence Jones is out indefinitely after suffering a partially collapsed lung Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets. Jones is averaging 15.0 points and 9.7 rebounds in 16 games as a starter.