Preview: Suns at Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs can clinch home-court advantage throughout the playoffs with a victory Friday night against the visiting Phoenix Suns, but they also could get in if the New Orleans Pelicans can pull off an upset against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game scheduled to start 30 minutes before the Spurs and Suns tip off. It will be interesting to see how San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich approaches the game after his veterans played 24 hours earlier in a hard-fought 109-100 win against the host Dallas Mavericks. It’s still possible that All-Star point guard and leading scorer Tony Parker could return for San Antonio after missing the last two games with a back injury.

The Suns are a game up on the Memphis Grizzlies with four remaining on both sides — including a date with each other Monday in Phoenix — and Memphis already owns the tiebreaker after winning the three previous meetings with the Suns this season. If the Suns can find a way into the playoffs, they’ll be a dangerous low seed as they’ve played even better since guard Eric Bledsoe returned to the starting lineup March 14 after undergoing knee surgery in January. Phoenix is 11-3 since Bledsoe rejoined the starting five and he seems to be picking up steam, averaging 19.5 points while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor the last four games.

ABOUT THE SUNS (47-31): Bledsoe’s return has also opened up better looks for backcourt mate Goran Dragic, who has made at least half his shots in 11 of the last 14 games while averaging 20.4 points. The Spurs lost to the Suns in their last meeting in February, but had Dragic’s number, holding him to eight points on 3-for-10 shooting, one of only three games he has been held in single digits this season. Dragic missed the first meeting with the Spurs back in November with a sprained ankle and is dealing with another ankle injury that has him questionable for this one.

ABOUT THE SPURS (61-18): Kawhi Leonard continues to find ways to beat the opposition, most recently grabbing a career-high 16 rebounds in Thursday’s win against Dallas. Leonard didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, finishing 5-for-16 with 16 points, but showed he could shoot for a high percentage on Sunday, hitting 12-of-13 shots and scoring a career-high 26 points in a big win against the Grizzlies that came a game after the Spurs had their 19-game winning streak snapped. Leonard missed the most recent game against the Suns with a broken hand, the last of 14 he was sidelined, and it’s no coincidence that San Antonio’s franchise-record winning streak started once Leonard returned the following game against the Detroit Pistons.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. San Antonio owns more road victories (31) than all but two Eastern Conference teams have at home. Seven of the last 12 teams to post at least 30 road victories went on to win the NBA title.

2. Leonard joined Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Dennis Rodman as the only Spurs to collect at least 16 rebounds, five assists and two steals in the same game.

3. Suns G Gerald Green has four games this season with at least 30 points in 30 or fewer minutes, the first to accomplish that feat since Michael Jordan did it five times in the 1990-91 season.

PREDICTION: Spurs 98, Suns 95