Preview: Suns at Spurs

The streaking Phoenix Suns look for their fifth straight victory when they visit the struggling San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Phoenix edged the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-111 on Wednesday for its 10th win in 12 games and has scored 100 or more points in 10 consecutive contests. San Antonio has been dealing with injuries and has lost nine of its last 14 games after falling 105-104 to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

The Spurs got point guard Tony Parker back against Detroit and will be hoping he will be up to task of dealing with Phoenix’s speedy guards. San Antonio’s lackluster record is partly due to the absences of Parker and small forward Kawhi Leonard (hand), and the Spurs are trying to keep pace in the tough Western Conference until they regain all their troops. The Suns are averaging 113.4 points over their last 12 games, more than nine points higher than their average through their first 26 contests.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE SUNS (22-16): Backup guard Gerald Green broke out of a two-game slump – or perhaps 2 3/4 fits better – by scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter in the win over Minnesota. Green made three 3-pointers in the final stanza to help Phoenix overcome a seven-point deficit as he regained his stroke after a 6-of-19 shooting performance over the previous two games. “He got to the Gerald we all know and love,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters. “Coming down, pulling up for 3s, and just letting them go sometimes and that was huge getting us back in the game.”

ABOUT THE SPURS (21-15): Parker returned from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss five games and played 13 minutes in the loss to the Pistons – missing all three shots – as coach Gregg Popovich restricted his minutes. Parker is hopeful of seeing more action against Phoenix but said he will abide by whatever Popovich decides. “Of course, I wanted to play but at the same time I trust Pop,” Parker told reporters after Thursday’s practice. “Pop wants to take it slow and I respect that and I respect his judgment.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix recorded a 94-89 win over the Spurs on Oct. 31 for only its 14th win in the last 44 meetings.

2. San Antonio PF Tim Duncan is tied with Karl Malone (814) for fifth place on the career double-doubles list.

3. Suns C Alex Len has blocked five or more shots in four of the last eight games.

PREDICTION: Spurs 107, Suns 101