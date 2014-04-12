Spurs 112, Suns 104: Danny Green scored a career-high 33 points as San Antonio clinched home-court advantage throughout the playoffs with the win against visiting Phoenix.

Tony Parker returned after missing two games with a back injury and contributed 18 points and Kawhi Leonard also scored 18 for the Spurs, who rested Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili after a hard-fought win in Dallas on Thursday night. Marco Belinelli added 12 points and Boris Diaw finished with 11 points and eight rebounds to lead the reserves.

Eric Bledsoe finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Suns, coming up one assist short of the first triple-double for Phoenix since 2006. Gerald Green started in place of Goran Dragic (ankle) and contributed 27 points and Markieff Morris added 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Suns, who are tied for eighth place in the Western Conference standings with the Memphis Grizzlies with three games to play.

The Spurs made their move in the third quarter behind Parker, who scored 14 points in the first six minutes to trim a 62-49 halftime deficit to four. The Suns went without a field goal for nearly seven minutes in the third and fell behind by three points before Green made a tying 3-pointer with 1:40 left in the third.

San Antonio took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Suns hung around, even moving ahead by a point on Channing Frye’s 3-pointer with 4:24 remaining. Leonard and Belinelli answered with 3s of their own and the Suns turned the ball over twice while trailing by three, allowing the Spurs to close out the win at the free-throw line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Green scored his previous career high of 28 points on Feb. 4, 2013 in a 104-94 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on a night when the Spurs were also without Duncan and Ginobili. … Spurs F Matt Bonner also did not play because of food poisoning. … The Spurs had a chance to clinch home-court advantage before their victory, but the Oklahoma City Thunder won their game against the New Orleans Pelicans, 116-94, which ended about 30 minutes before San Antonio’s victory.