Spurs grind out victory over Suns

SAN ANTONIO -- Too many times during the last month, the team most renowned for efficient, cohesive basketball could not get out of its own way.

But faced with a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit on Friday night, the injury-plagued San Antonio Spurs summoned some of their old spirit and teamwork.

They scored 41 points in the fourth quarter, contained the Phoenix Suns with a zone defense, and came away with a 100-95 victory.

San Antonio (22-15) made six 3-point baskets in the final period, including three by guard Patty Mills and two from forward Matt Bonner, who did not play in the first three quarters. Mills made two of his treys during the final 1:41. Guard Danny Green also made a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. He led the Spurs with 20 points.

The Spurs don’t play much zone, but it was effective in the fourth quarter, when Phoenix shots 40 percent and committed seven turnovers.

“We wanted to change things up, take them out of their rhythm,” Bonner said. “That changed the tone of the game.”

Guard Cory Joseph scored nine points in the quarter, including six straight with aggressive moves near the basket. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has been effusive with praise for Joseph this season.

“He always impresses me with the way he plays,” Popovich said. “He is not blessed with the most talent in the world, but I don’t think there is anybody in the planet who gets more out of what he’s got.”

Forward P.J. Tucker and guard Eric Bledsoe led Phoenix with 19 points apiece. Tucker scored 15 in the third quarter.

The Suns, running relentlessly, beat the Spurs 29-3 in fast-break points. But Phoenix helped the Spurs with technical fouls by Tucker and forward Markieff Morris, both with 1:57 left.

Phoenix outscored San Antonio 26-10 in the third period to take the 10-point lead, limiting the Spurs to their most anemic production in a quarter this season.

The Spurs mounted their comeback with reserves Mills, Joseph and Bonner each playing nearly 10 minutes in the quarter.

“That group that came in during the fourth quarter just dominated us,” Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said.

Injuries, to some degree, forced Popovich to lean so heavily on his bench.

Forward Kawhi Leonard was missing from the lineup for the 12th straight game with ligament damage in his right hand. Guard Manu Ginobili missed the second half against Phoenix with back spasms.

Guard Tony played only 22 minutes in his second game back after missing five straight with a strained left hamstring.

After missing his first three shots, he made three in a row, helping the Spurs take a 13-point lead late in the first half.

Then Parker missed a driving layup and committed two turnovers during the final minute. The Suns capitalized on two of the three gifts, with Bledsoe making a layup and a 3-pointer, slicing the deficit to six at the half.

Phoenix finished the first half with a 7-0 push, started the third quarter with a 17-3 move, and led 59-49 after three quarters.

Parker finished with seven points and five turnovers. He did not play in the fourth quarter.

“Overall, it was the energy of that group, the aggressiveness and the edge,” Popovich said. “They played some good, committed basketball.”

NOTES: Phoenix acquired F Brandon Wright from Boston on Friday in exchange for a draft pick. The 6-foot-10 Wright played in eight games for the Celtics after joining them through the trade with Dallas that sent G Rajon Rondo to the Mavericks. The pick is protected through the first 12 selections in 2015 and 2016 and then becomes two second-rounders. ...San Antonio F Kawhi Leonard sat out against Phoenix on Friday night with ligament damage in his right hand -- an injury that has forced him to miss the last 12 games. ... Spurs backup C Aron Baynes missed the game with neck spasms. ... Suns F P.J. Tucker was a reluctant shooter in college at Texas. He attempted just four 3-point shots in three seasons before leaving school in 2006. Over time, he has become willing and able. Tucker was hitting 39.8 percent from long range before Friday’s game.