Preview: Suns at Thunde

The Phoenix Suns take to the road for the first time against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday after finding a way to win their first two at home. Eric Bledsoe’s last-second 3-pointer beat Utah 87-84 on Friday night and the Suns also topped a highly-regarded Portland squad by 13. The Thunder come into their home opener off a 100-81 thumping at Minnesota -- their worst loss since a 23-point defeat against Orlando, Feb. 25, 2011 -- as All Star Kevin Durant was held to 13 points.

Oklahoma City is still likely more than a month away from getting injured All-Star guard Russell Westbrook back and Minnesota clamped down on Durant, who scored 42 in the opener. Coach Scott Brooks said the Thunder needed more defensive intensity, and that should occur at home, where they were 34-7 last season. Four players are averaging at least 15 points for Phoenix, led by Bledsoe’s 20.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Arizona, FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT THE SUNS (2-0): Miles Plumlee has had a big hand in the first two victories, averaging 15.5 points and 14 rebounds, after playing sparingly for Indiana last season. Bledsoe’s backcourt partner Goran Dragic, who scored 26 in the opener, left Friday’s game with a face contusion after a collision with a teammate in the third quarter and his status is uncertain. Guard Dionte Christmas scored nine points against Utah, becoming the first Suns player since Amar’e Stoudemire (10) in 2002 to score at least nine in a debut.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (1-1): Serge Ibaka, Thabo Sefolosha and Reggie Jackson combined for 7-of-30 shooting against Minnesota and that must improve if teams continue to run two and three players at Durant. Jackson has averaged 11 points the first two contests and Jeremy Lamb came off the bench to pour in 16 against the Timberwolves. Oklahoma City, which won at Utah by three in its opener, turned the ball over 21 times against Minnesota.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix is 2-0 to start a season for the 11th time in franchise history - it made the playoffs in the first 10.

2. Oklahoma City has won the last 10 meetings, taking four by an average of 22.3 points in 2012-13.

3. Suns C Alex Len, the fifth overall pick in the 2013 draft, has scored five points in 21 minutes combined the first two games.

PREDICTION: Thunder 111, Suns 98