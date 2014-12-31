Preview: Suns at Thunder

The Phoenix Suns look to return to winning ways when they stay on the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on New Year’s Eve. The Suns saw their six-game winning streak come to an end after a 110-106 setback to the New Orleans Pelicans and they turn their attention to concluding their road swing with a 3-1 record. Phoenix snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Thunder last season and hopes to emerge victorious at Chesapeake Energy Arena for the first time since Dec. 19, 2010.

Oklahoma City was riding a modest two-game winning streak for only the third time this season before falling 112-107 to the Dallas Mavericks. The Thunder are 3-3 since Kevin Durant went down with a sprained ankle, but received some good news as the All-Star small forward practiced with the team for the first time in almost two weeks. “He was very lively and active on both ends of the floor,” coach Scott Brooks told reporters. “He’s progressing well and we’ll see how he feels (Tuesday) and go from there.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE SUNS (18-15): Goran Dragic - who led the way with 22 points in the loss to the Pelicans - has finished with 20 points or more in three of his last four outings and has scored in double figures in seven straight games since returning from a back injury. Eric Bledsoe added 21 points and eight rebounds while Gerald Green chipped in 17 points off the bench. Marcus Morris was whistled for a technical foul for the third consecutive game after arguing a foul call late in the second quarter on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (15-17): Serge Ibaka exploded for a season-high 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds in the loss to the Mavericks. Russell Westbrook flirted with a triple-double after recording 18 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, but missed 17 of his 23 attempts from the field versus Dallas. Oklahoma City is second in the NBA with 46.3 rebounds per game and won the battle of the boards 53-37 on Sunday with five players securing five boards or more.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder have won 12 of the last 14 meetings with the Suns.

2. Oklahoma City has averaged 116.3 points in its last three matchups with Phoenix.

3. The Suns have won five of their last six road games.

PREDICTION: Thunder 111, Suns 106